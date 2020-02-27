E. Washington 69, S. Utah 51

E. WASHINGTON (20-8)

Peatling 8-13 1-4 17, Davison 3-20 8-10 14, Magnuson 5-7 0-0 14, Perry 1-7 6-6 9, Aiken 5-16 0-0 12, Rouse 1-4 0-0 3, J.Groves 0-1 0-0 0, T.Groves 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 15-20 69.

S. UTAH (14-14)

Adams 4-6 3-5 11, Morgan 2-7 1-2 6, Knight 5-12 3-4 13, Marin 2-4 3-3 8, Oluyitan 2-11 0-0 5, Butler 0-4 2-2 2, Fausett 1-6 0-0 2, Long 2-3 0-0 4, N’Diaye 0-0 0-0 0, Hoppo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 12-16 51.

Halftime_E. Washington 26-18. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 8-37 (Magnuson 4-5, Aiken 2-12, Rouse 1-3, Perry 1-6, J.Groves 0-1, Meadows 0-1, Peatling 0-2, Davison 0-7), S. Utah 3-15 (Morgan 1-2, Marin 1-3, Oluyitan 1-6, Butler 0-1, Hoppo 0-1, Fausett 0-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 40 (Peatling, Davison 9), S. Utah 35 (Adams 8). Assists_E. Washington 15 (Peatling, Magnuson, Perry 3), S. Utah 8 (Knight 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 17, S. Utah 19. A_2,368 (5,300).

