E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66

E. WASHINGTON (15-6)

Peatling 4-10 6-9 14, Davison 7-14 0-0 17, Magnuson 2-6 0-0 5, Perry 5-11 0-0 15, Aiken 5-15 3-3 15, Rouse 2-3 0-0 6, T.Groves 0-0 0-0 0, Meadows 2-3 0-0 5, J.Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 9-12 77.

N. ARIZONA (12-8)

DeBisschop 8-13 1-3 20, Mains 2-2 0-0 6, Avdalovic 3-8 2-2 8, Satterwhite 2-6 0-0 4, Shelton 2-12 8-10 12, Andre 6-12 1-1 14, Bowling 0-2 2-2 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Haymon 0-1 0-0 0, Aguek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-18 66.

Halftime_E. Washington 34-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 14-37 (Perry 5-11, Davison 3-6, Rouse 2-3, Aiken 2-11, Meadows 1-1, Magnuson 1-2, Peatling 0-3), N. Arizona 6-17 (DeBisschop 3-4, Mains 2-2, Andre 1-5, Bowling 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Avdalovic 0-2, Satterwhite 0-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 36 (Peatling 14), N. Arizona 31 (Shelton 10). Assists_E. Washington 19 (Davison 5), N. Arizona 17 (DeBisschop 6). Total Fouls_E. Washington 17, N. Arizona 19. A_498 (11,230).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.