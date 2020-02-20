Listen Live Sports

E. Washington 77, Sacramento St. 76

February 20, 2020 11:21 pm
 
SACRAMENTO ST. (13-12)

Patton 8-13 2-2 18, Fowler 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 9-13 0-1 23, Nwachukwu 4-6 3-4 11, Esposito 4-8 3-4 12, Jacobs 0-4 2-2 2, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, FitzPatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 10-13 76.

E. WASHINGTON (18-8)

Peatling 11-16 2-2 28, Davison 4-11 2-2 12, Magnuson 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 3-6 0-0 7, Aiken 6-11 0-0 16, Rouse 2-4 2-2 6, Meadows 1-2 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, T.Groves 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-6 77.

Halftime_E. Washington 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 8-21 (Mauriohooho-Le’afa 5-8, Esposito 1-1, Fowler 1-2, Davis 1-3, FitzPatrick 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1, Patton 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Jacobs 0-2), E. Washington 11-25 (Peatling 4-6, Aiken 4-7, Davison 2-5, Perry 1-4, Magnuson 0-1, Meadows 0-1, Rouse 0-1). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 24 (Patton 5), E. Washington 26 (Peatling 10). Assists_Sacramento St. 21 (Fowler 9), E. Washington 22 (Perry 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 10, E. Washington 15. A_1,823 (6,000).

