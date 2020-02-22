E. Washington 80, N. Arizona 70

N. ARIZONA (15-11)

Andre 6-13 4-5 17, DeBisschop 7-12 2-3 16, Avdalovic 1-2 0-0 2, Satterwhite 4-10 0-0 11, Shelton 7-17 1-3 20, Mains 1-3 0-0 3, Haymon 0-0 0-0 0, Aguek 0-0 1-2 1, Bowling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 8-13 70.

E. WASHINGTON (19-8)

Peatling 11-17 4-6 27, Davison 5-17 2-2 13, Magnuson 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 3-4 4-4 13, Aiken 3-12 4-4 12, Rouse 3-11 0-0 7, T.Groves 2-4 0-0 4, Meadows 0-0 0-0 0, J.Groves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-69 14-16 80.

Halftime_E. Washington 40-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 10-24 (Shelton 5-8, Satterwhite 3-6, Mains 1-2, Andre 1-5, Avdalovic 0-1, DeBisschop 0-2), E. Washington 8-27 (Perry 3-4, Aiken 2-8, Peatling 1-2, Davison 1-4, Rouse 1-7, T.Groves 0-1, Magnuson 0-1). Rebounds_N. Arizona 30 (Andre, DeBisschop 9), E. Washington 40 (Peatling 15). Assists_N. Arizona 13 (Shelton 7), E. Washington 17 (Peatling 6). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 12, E. Washington 14. A_1,577 (6,000).

