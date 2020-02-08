East Carolina 81, Tulane 67

EAST CAROLINA (10-14)

Gardner 10-17 0-1 20, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 1-3 0-0 3, Newton 7-13 3-4 18, Robinson-White 1-2 6-6 8, Baruti 3-7 3-4 9, Suggs 3-6 5-5 11, Jackson 4-6 2-2 11, Strickland 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Umstead 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-55 20-24 81.

TULANE (10-13)

Days 0-0 2-4 2, Hightower 1-9 1-4 3, Thomas 3-14 0-0 8, Thompson 8-14 7-10 23, Lawson 7-13 2-2 20, Zhang 3-5 0-0 8, McGee 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Zaccardo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 12-20 67.

Halftime_East Carolina 37-34. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 3-12 (Jackson 1-3, Miles 1-3, Newton 1-3, Baruti 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Suggs 0-1), Tulane 9-34 (Lawson 4-7, Zhang 2-4, Thomas 2-11, Walker 1-2, McGee 0-1, Zaccardo 0-1, Thompson 0-3, Hightower 0-5). Rebounds_East Carolina 39 (Newton, Baruti 9), Tulane 25 (Thompson 9). Assists_East Carolina 18 (Suggs 5), Tulane 13 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_East Carolina 22, Tulane 21. A_1,742 (4,100).

