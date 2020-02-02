Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 2, 2020 11:10 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 12 3 0 24 47 24 19 6 2
Cornell 10 2 2 22 46 25 15 2 4
Harvard 8 4 3 19 59 41 10 6 4
Quinnipiac 9 4 1 19 41 30 16 9 1
Colgate 7 4 3 17 35 31 9 11 6
RPI 8 7 1 17 40 34 12 12 2
Dartmouth 7 6 2 16 39 48 10 8 4
Yale 6 7 1 13 36 39 9 11 1
Union 5 10 1 11 36 48 7 18 2
Brown 5 9 0 10 26 37 5 16 0
Princeton 1 10 3 5 22 41 3 14 4
St. Lawrence 1 13 1 3 23 51 3 20 4
Friday’s Game

RPI 7, Dartmouth 1

Colgate 3, Princeton 0

Clarkson 3, Yale 1

Quinnipiac 5, Cornell 0

Harvard 8, Union 5

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 0

Saturday’s Games

Union 4, Dartmouth 3

Cornell 5, Princeton 3

Clarkson 4, Brown 1

Quinnipiac 2, Colgate 1

RPI 1, Vermont 0

Yale 2, St. Lawrence 2

Monday’s Game

Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

