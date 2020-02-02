ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|12
|3
|0
|24
|47
|24
|19
|6
|2
|Cornell
|10
|2
|2
|22
|46
|25
|15
|2
|4
|Harvard
|8
|4
|3
|19
|59
|41
|10
|6
|4
|Quinnipiac
|9
|4
|1
|19
|41
|30
|16
|9
|1
|Colgate
|7
|4
|3
|17
|35
|31
|9
|11
|6
|RPI
|8
|7
|1
|17
|40
|34
|12
|12
|2
|Dartmouth
|7
|6
|2
|16
|39
|48
|10
|8
|4
|Yale
|6
|7
|1
|13
|36
|39
|9
|11
|1
|Union
|5
|10
|1
|11
|36
|48
|7
|18
|2
|Brown
|5
|9
|0
|10
|26
|37
|5
|16
|0
|Princeton
|1
|10
|3
|5
|22
|41
|3
|14
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1
|13
|1
|3
|23
|51
|3
|20
|4
|Friday’s Game
RPI 7, Dartmouth 1
Colgate 3, Princeton 0
Clarkson 3, Yale 1
Quinnipiac 5, Cornell 0
Harvard 8, Union 5
Brown 2, St. Lawrence 0
Union 4, Dartmouth 3
Cornell 5, Princeton 3
Clarkson 4, Brown 1
Quinnipiac 2, Colgate 1
RPI 1, Vermont 0
Yale 2, St. Lawrence 2
Harvard vs. Northeastern at TD Garden, 5 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.
RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.
RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
