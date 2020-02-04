Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

February 4, 2020 11:12 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 12 3 0 24 47 24 19 6 2
Cornell 10 2 2 22 46 25 15 2 4
Harvard 8 4 3 19 59 41 10 6 4
Quinnipiac 9 4 1 19 41 30 16 9 1
Colgate 7 4 3 17 35 31 9 11 6
RPI 8 7 1 17 40 34 12 12 2
Dartmouth 7 6 2 16 39 48 10 8 4
Yale 6 7 1 13 36 39 9 11 1
Union 5 10 1 11 36 48 7 18 2
Brown 5 9 0 10 26 37 5 16 0
Princeton 1 10 3 5 22 41 3 14 4
St. Lawrence 1 13 1 3 23 51 3 20 4
Monday’s Game

Northeastern 3, Harvard 1

Friday’s Game

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Monday, Feb. 10

Boston College vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy