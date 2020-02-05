Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 5, 2020 3:04 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 12 3 0 24 47 24 19 6 2
Cornell 10 2 2 22 46 25 15 2 4
Harvard 8 4 3 19 59 41 10 6 4
Quinnipiac 9 4 1 19 41 30 16 9 1
Colgate 7 4 3 17 35 31 9 11 6
RPI 8 7 1 17 40 34 12 12 2
Dartmouth 7 6 2 16 39 48 10 8 4
Yale 6 7 1 13 36 39 9 11 1
Union 5 10 1 11 36 48 7 18 2
Brown 5 9 0 10 26 37 5 16 0
Princeton 1 10 3 5 22 41 3 14 4
St. Lawrence 1 13 1 3 23 51 3 20 4
Friday’s Game

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Yale, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Boston College vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Yale at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Colgate, 7 p.m.

