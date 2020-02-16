Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 16, 2020 11:18 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 15 3 0 30 55 27 22 6 2
Cornell 14 2 2 30 64 33 19 2 4
Quinnipiac 11 5 2 24 54 38 18 10 2
Harvard 9 4 5 23 70 48 11 8 6
RPI 9 8 1 19 46 39 13 15 2
Colgate 8 7 3 19 44 44 10 14 6
Dartmouth 8 8 2 18 49 60 11 10 4
Yale 8 8 2 18 51 52 11 12 2
Brown 6 10 2 14 35 48 6 17 2
Union 5 12 1 11 38 57 7 20 2
Princeton 2 13 3 7 35 56 4 17 4
St. Lawrence 1 16 1 3 27 66 3 23 4
Friday’s Game

Dartmouth 5, Brown 2

Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2

Princeton 6, St. Lawrence 3

Cornell 5, Union 2

Yale 4, Harvard 4

RPI 4, Colgate 1

Saturday’s Games

Yale 4, Dartmouth 3

Brown 1, Harvard 1

Clarkson 3, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 6, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell 4, RPI 2

Colgate 4, Union 0

Friday, Feb. 21

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

