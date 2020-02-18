Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

February 18, 2020 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 15 3 0 30 55 27 22 6 2
Cornell 14 2 2 30 64 33 19 2 4
Quinnipiac 11 5 2 24 54 38 18 10 2
Harvard 9 4 5 23 70 48 11 8 6
RPI 9 8 1 19 46 39 13 15 2
Colgate 8 7 3 19 44 44 10 14 6
Dartmouth 8 8 2 18 49 60 11 10 4
Yale 8 8 2 18 51 52 11 12 2
Brown 6 10 2 14 35 48 6 17 2
Union 5 12 1 11 38 57 7 20 2
Princeton 2 13 3 7 35 56 4 17 4
St. Lawrence 1 16 1 3 27 66 3 23 4
Friday’s Game

Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps