ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|15
|3
|0
|30
|55
|27
|22
|6
|2
|Cornell
|14
|2
|2
|30
|64
|33
|19
|2
|4
|Quinnipiac
|11
|5
|2
|24
|54
|38
|18
|10
|2
|Harvard
|9
|4
|5
|23
|70
|48
|11
|8
|6
|RPI
|9
|8
|1
|19
|46
|39
|13
|15
|2
|Colgate
|8
|7
|3
|19
|44
|44
|10
|14
|6
|Dartmouth
|8
|8
|2
|18
|49
|60
|11
|10
|4
|Yale
|8
|8
|2
|18
|51
|52
|11
|12
|2
|Brown
|6
|10
|2
|14
|35
|48
|6
|17
|2
|Union
|5
|12
|1
|11
|38
|57
|7
|20
|2
|Princeton
|2
|13
|3
|7
|35
|56
|4
|17
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1
|16
|1
|3
|27
|66
|3
|23
|4
|Friday’s Game
Princeton at Union, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at RPI, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Yale, 7 p.m.
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
