ECAC Glance

February 22, 2020 1:06 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 15 2 2 32 68 33 20 2 4
Clarkson 15 4 0 30 57 32 22 7 2
Harvard 10 4 5 25 75 50 12 8 6
Quinnipiac 11 6 2 24 54 42 18 11 2
RPI 10 8 2 22 52 41 14 15 3
Dartmouth 9 8 2 20 54 62 12 10 4
Colgate 8 8 3 19 45 47 10 15 6
Yale 8 9 2 18 51 56 11 13 2
Brown 7 10 2 16 38 49 7 17 2
Union 5 12 2 12 40 59 7 20 3
Princeton 2 13 5 9 39 60 4 17 6
St. Lawrence 1 17 1 3 29 71 3 24 4
Friday’s Game

Princeton 2, Union 2, OT (tie)

Harvard 5, Clarkson 2

RPI 4, Quinnipiac 0

Dartmouth 5, St. Lawrence 2

Brown 3, Colgate 1

Cornell 4, Yale 0

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

