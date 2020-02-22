ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|15
|2
|2
|32
|68
|33
|20
|2
|4
|Clarkson
|15
|4
|0
|30
|57
|32
|22
|7
|2
|Harvard
|10
|4
|5
|25
|75
|50
|12
|8
|6
|Quinnipiac
|11
|6
|2
|24
|54
|42
|18
|11
|2
|RPI
|10
|8
|2
|22
|52
|41
|14
|15
|3
|Dartmouth
|9
|8
|2
|20
|54
|62
|12
|10
|4
|Colgate
|8
|8
|3
|19
|45
|47
|10
|15
|6
|Yale
|8
|9
|2
|18
|51
|56
|11
|13
|2
|Brown
|7
|10
|2
|16
|38
|49
|7
|17
|2
|Union
|5
|12
|2
|12
|40
|59
|7
|20
|3
|Princeton
|2
|13
|5
|9
|39
|60
|4
|17
|6
|St. Lawrence
|1
|17
|1
|3
|29
|71
|3
|24
|4
|Friday’s Game
Princeton 2, Union 2, OT (tie)
Harvard 5, Clarkson 2
RPI 4, Quinnipiac 0
Dartmouth 5, St. Lawrence 2
Brown 3, Colgate 1
Cornell 4, Yale 0
Princeton at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
