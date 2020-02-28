Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

February 28, 2020 11:41 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 17 2 2 36 76 33 22 2 4
Clarkson 16 4 1 33 62 33 23 7 3
Quinnipiac 13 6 2 28 59 45 20 11 2
RPI 12 8 1 25 59 40 16 15 3
Harvard 10 6 5 25 78 58 12 10 6
Dartmouth 10 9 2 22 59 69 13 11 4
Yale 10 9 2 22 57 59 13 13 2
Colgate 8 9 4 20 48 52 10 16 7
Brown 7 12 2 16 39 54 7 19 2
Union 5 14 2 12 45 67 7 22 3
Princeton 2 15 4 8 39 67 4 19 5
St. Lawrence 2 18 1 5 35 79 4 25 4
Friday’s Games

Clarkson 1, Colgate 1, OT (tie)

Cornell 5, St. Lawrence 0

Dartmouth 5, Union 3

Quinnipiac 2, Brown 1

RPI 2, Harvard 0

Yale 2, Princeton 1

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.

End Regular Season

