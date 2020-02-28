ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|17
|2
|2
|36
|76
|33
|22
|2
|4
|Clarkson
|16
|4
|1
|33
|62
|33
|23
|7
|3
|Quinnipiac
|13
|6
|2
|28
|59
|45
|20
|11
|2
|RPI
|12
|8
|1
|25
|59
|40
|16
|15
|3
|Harvard
|10
|6
|5
|25
|78
|58
|12
|10
|6
|Dartmouth
|10
|9
|2
|22
|59
|69
|13
|11
|4
|Yale
|10
|9
|2
|22
|57
|59
|13
|13
|2
|Colgate
|8
|9
|4
|20
|48
|52
|10
|16
|7
|Brown
|7
|12
|2
|16
|39
|54
|7
|19
|2
|Union
|5
|14
|2
|12
|45
|67
|7
|22
|3
|Princeton
|2
|15
|4
|8
|39
|67
|4
|19
|5
|St. Lawrence
|2
|18
|1
|5
|35
|79
|4
|25
|4
|Friday’s Games
Clarkson 1, Colgate 1, OT (tie)
Cornell 5, St. Lawrence 0
Dartmouth 5, Union 3
Quinnipiac 2, Brown 1
RPI 2, Harvard 0
Yale 2, Princeton 1
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
RPI at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Yale at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Cornell, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Union at Harvard, 7 p.m.
End Regular Season
