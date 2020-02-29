ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|18
|2
|2
|38
|81
|34
|23
|2
|4
|Clarkson
|16
|5
|1
|33
|63
|38
|23
|8
|3
|Quinnipiac
|14
|6
|2
|30
|64
|45
|21
|11
|2
|RPI
|13
|8
|1
|27
|63
|41
|17
|15
|3
|Harvard
|11
|6
|5
|27
|82
|59
|13
|10
|6
|Dartmouth
|10
|10
|2
|22
|60
|73
|13
|12
|4
|Yale
|10
|10
|2
|22
|57
|64
|13
|14
|2
|Colgate
|8
|9
|5
|21
|50
|54
|10
|16
|8
|Brown
|8
|12
|2
|18
|41
|54
|8
|19
|2
|Union
|5
|15
|2
|12
|46
|71
|7
|23
|3
|Princeton
|2
|16
|4
|8
|39
|69
|4
|20
|5
|St. Lawrence
|2
|18
|2
|6
|37
|81
|4
|25
|5
|Friday’s Games
Clarkson 1, Colgate 1, OT (tie)
Cornell 5, St. Lawrence 0
Dartmouth 5, Union 3
Quinnipiac 2, Brown 1
RPI 2, Harvard 0
Yale 2, Princeton 1
Brown 2 Princeton 0
RPI 4, Dartmouth 1
Quinnipiac 5, Yale 0
Cornell 5, Clarkson 1
Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT (tie)
Harvard 4, Union 1
End Regular Season
