|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|54
|37
|16
|0
|1
|75
|211
|160
|Reading
|54
|32
|16
|5
|1
|70
|197
|166
|Maine
|58
|32
|23
|2
|1
|67
|173
|172
|Brampton
|57
|30
|24
|3
|0
|63
|206
|192
|Adirondack
|58
|22
|23
|8
|5
|57
|183
|195
|Worcester
|56
|19
|33
|4
|0
|42
|149
|212
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|56
|41
|11
|3
|1
|86
|200
|130
|Florida
|57
|39
|13
|3
|2
|83
|210
|149
|Greenville
|59
|26
|28
|4
|1
|57
|193
|212
|Orlando
|55
|25
|24
|5
|1
|56
|154
|153
|Atlanta
|56
|25
|28
|1
|2
|53
|178
|221
|Jacksonville
|54
|22
|26
|5
|1
|50
|162
|183
|Norfolk
|55
|13
|35
|7
|0
|33
|137
|224
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|58
|34
|16
|7
|1
|76
|179
|152
|Toledo
|53
|33
|15
|4
|1
|71
|202
|150
|Fort Wayne
|57
|27
|22
|6
|2
|62
|196
|206
|Indy
|54
|27
|24
|2
|1
|57
|178
|161
|Wheeling
|53
|24
|24
|5
|0
|53
|154
|177
|Kalamazoo
|54
|20
|26
|7
|1
|48
|174
|219
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|57
|37
|12
|6
|2
|82
|232
|179
|Utah
|58
|33
|16
|5
|4
|75
|195
|149
|Idaho
|56
|32
|17
|3
|4
|71
|153
|148
|Rapid City
|55
|27
|22
|5
|1
|60
|158
|173
|Tulsa
|58
|26
|25
|6
|1
|59
|179
|179
|Kansas City
|57
|24
|29
|3
|1
|52
|158
|197
|Wichita
|57
|21
|28
|8
|0
|50
|164
|216
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Adirondack 6, Reading 5, SO
Jacksonville 2, Norfolk 1, OT
Worcester 4, Brampton 2
Maine 3, Wheeling 2
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1
Florida 3, Newfoundland 0
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati 4, Greenville 1
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
