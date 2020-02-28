Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 28, 2020 10:16 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 54 37 16 0 1 75 211 160
Reading 54 32 16 5 1 70 197 166
Maine 58 32 23 2 1 67 173 172
Brampton 57 30 24 3 0 63 206 192
Adirondack 58 22 23 8 5 57 183 195
Worcester 56 19 33 4 0 42 149 212
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 56 41 11 3 1 86 200 130
Florida 57 39 13 3 2 83 210 149
Greenville 59 26 28 4 1 57 193 212
Orlando 56 25 25 5 1 56 155 159
Atlanta 57 26 28 1 2 55 184 222
Jacksonville 54 22 26 5 1 50 162 183
Norfolk 55 13 35 7 0 33 137 224
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 58 34 16 7 1 76 179 152
Toledo 53 33 15 4 1 71 202 150
Fort Wayne 57 27 22 6 2 62 196 206
Indy 54 27 24 2 1 57 178 161
Wheeling 53 24 24 5 0 53 154 177
Kalamazoo 54 20 26 7 1 48 174 219
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 57 37 12 6 2 82 232 179
Utah 58 33 16 5 4 75 195 149
Idaho 56 32 17 3 4 71 153 148
Rapid City 55 27 22 5 1 60 158 173
Tulsa 58 26 25 6 1 59 179 179
Kansas City 57 24 29 3 1 52 158 197
Wichita 57 21 28 8 0 50 164 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Reading 5, SO

Jacksonville 2, Norfolk 1, OT

Worcester 4, Brampton 2

Maine 3, Wheeling 2

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1

Florida 3, Newfoundland 0

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Atlanta 6, Orlando 1

Cincinnati 4, Greenville 1

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

