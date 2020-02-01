Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 1, 2020 8:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133
Reading 43 24 14 5 0 53 147 136
Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Maine 45 24 19 1 1 50 143 138
Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165
Worcester 45 17 26 2 0 36 124 169
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 45 32 9 3 1 68 152 101
Florida 45 30 11 2 2 64 161 119
Greenville 48 23 23 1 1 48 158 169
Orlando 43 19 18 5 1 44 120 119
Atlanta 43 18 23 1 1 38 132 169
Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146
Norfolk 45 12 28 5 0 29 115 170
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 45 28 11 6 0 62 139 113
Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125
Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156
Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 140 126
Wheeling 43 20 18 5 0 45 124 143
Kalamazoo 42 16 21 4 1 37 134 172
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 48 32 8 6 2 72 198 152
Utah 46 26 13 5 2 59 165 129
Idaho 47 25 15 3 4 57 126 130
Rapid City 45 24 17 4 0 52 142 146
Tulsa 48 20 22 5 1 46 142 149
Wichita 48 19 21 8 0 46 135 175
Kansas City 44 19 22 2 1 41 129 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT

Advertisement

Florida 4, Greenville 2

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Reading 5, Worcester 1

Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6

Wheeling 3, Orlando 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, OT

Allen 6, Wichita 3

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Brampton 1

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Utah 6, Greenville 4

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax