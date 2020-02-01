|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|32
|11
|0
|1
|65
|180
|133
|Reading
|43
|24
|14
|5
|0
|53
|147
|136
|Brampton
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|172
|154
|Maine
|45
|24
|19
|1
|1
|50
|143
|138
|Adirondack
|49
|18
|20
|6
|5
|47
|147
|165
|Worcester
|45
|17
|26
|2
|0
|36
|124
|169
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|44
|32
|8
|3
|1
|68
|150
|96
|Florida
|44
|29
|11
|2
|2
|62
|156
|117
|Greenville
|48
|23
|23
|1
|1
|48
|158
|169
|Orlando
|43
|19
|18
|5
|1
|44
|120
|119
|Atlanta
|43
|18
|23
|1
|1
|38
|132
|169
|Jacksonville
|42
|14
|22
|5
|1
|34
|112
|146
|Norfolk
|45
|12
|28
|5
|0
|29
|115
|170
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|45
|28
|11
|6
|0
|62
|139
|113
|Toledo
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|160
|125
|Fort Wayne
|45
|21
|16
|6
|2
|50
|161
|156
|Indy
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|140
|126
|Wheeling
|43
|20
|18
|5
|0
|45
|124
|143
|Kalamazoo
|42
|16
|21
|4
|1
|37
|134
|172
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|48
|32
|8
|6
|2
|72
|198
|152
|Utah
|46
|26
|13
|5
|2
|59
|165
|129
|Idaho
|47
|25
|15
|3
|4
|57
|126
|130
|Rapid City
|45
|24
|17
|4
|0
|52
|142
|146
|Tulsa
|48
|20
|22
|5
|1
|46
|142
|149
|Wichita
|48
|19
|21
|8
|0
|46
|135
|175
|Kansas City
|44
|19
|22
|2
|1
|41
|129
|154
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
Jacksonville 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT
Florida 4, Greenville 2
Reading 5, Worcester 1
Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6
Wheeling 3, Orlando 2
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, OT
Allen 6, Wichita 3
Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1, OT
Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Newfoundland 6, Brampton 1
Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT
Utah 6, Greenville 4
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
