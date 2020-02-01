All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133 Reading 43 24 14 5 0 53 147 136 Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154 Maine 45 24 19 1 1 50 143 138 Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165 Worcester 45 17 26 2 0 36 124 169 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 44 32 8 3 1 68 150 96 Florida 44 29 11 2 2 62 156 117 Greenville 48 23 23 1 1 48 158 169 Orlando 43 19 18 5 1 44 120 119 Atlanta 43 18 23 1 1 38 132 169 Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146 Norfolk 45 12 28 5 0 29 115 170 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 45 28 11 6 0 62 139 113 Toledo 41 25 12 3 1 54 158 122 Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156 Indy 43 21 19 2 1 45 137 124 Wheeling 43 20 18 5 0 45 124 143 Kalamazoo 42 16 21 4 1 37 134 172 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 48 32 8 6 2 72 198 152 Utah 46 26 13 5 2 59 165 129 Idaho 47 25 15 3 4 57 126 130 Rapid City 45 24 17 4 0 52 142 146 Tulsa 48 20 22 5 1 46 142 149 Wichita 48 19 21 8 0 46 135 175 Kansas City 44 19 22 2 1 41 129 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT

Advertisement

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 1

Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6

Wheeling 3, Orlando 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, OT

Allen 6, Wichita 3

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Brampton 1

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Utah 6, Greenville 4

Toledo at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.