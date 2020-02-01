All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133 Reading 44 25 14 5 0 55 153 138 Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154 Maine 45 24 19 1 1 50 143 138 Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165 Worcester 46 17 27 2 0 36 126 175 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 45 32 9 3 1 68 152 101 Florida 45 30 11 2 2 64 161 119 Greenville 48 23 23 1 1 48 158 169 Orlando 44 20 18 5 1 46 125 121 Atlanta 44 19 23 1 1 40 139 169 Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146 Norfolk 46 12 29 5 0 29 115 177 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 46 29 11 6 0 64 143 116 Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125 Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156 Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 140 126 Wheeling 44 20 19 5 0 45 126 148 Kalamazoo 43 16 21 5 1 38 137 176 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158 Utah 46 26 13 5 2 59 165 129 Idaho 48 25 16 3 4 57 127 132 Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147 Tulsa 49 21 22 5 1 48 147 150 Wichita 49 19 22 8 0 46 141 182 Kansas City 45 19 23 2 1 41 130 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

Jacksonville 5, Fort Wayne 4, OT

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Reading 5, Worcester 1

Norfolk 8, South Carolina 6

Wheeling 3, Orlando 2

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, OT

Allen 6, Wichita 3

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Brampton 1

Maine 3, Adirondack 2, OT

Utah 6, Greenville 4

Indy 3, Toledo 2

Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Reading 6, Worcester 2

Atlanta 7, Norfolk 0

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT

Orlando 5, Wheeling 2

Allen 7, Wichita 6

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 2, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

