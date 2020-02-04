All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133 Reading 44 25 14 5 0 55 153 138 Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154 Maine 46 25 19 1 1 52 147 139 Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165 Worcester 47 17 28 2 0 36 127 179 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 45 32 9 3 1 68 152 101 Florida 45 30 11 2 2 64 161 119 Greenville 49 24 23 1 1 50 167 172 Orlando 44 20 18 5 1 46 125 121 Atlanta 45 19 24 1 1 40 142 178 Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146 Norfolk 46 12 29 5 0 29 115 177 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 46 29 11 6 0 64 143 116 Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125 Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156 Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 140 126 Wheeling 45 21 19 5 0 47 130 151 Kalamazoo 43 16 21 5 1 38 137 176 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158 Utah 46 26 13 5 2 59 165 129 Idaho 48 25 16 3 4 57 127 132 Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147 Tulsa 49 21 22 5 1 48 147 150 Wichita 49 19 22 8 0 46 141 182 Kansas City 46 19 23 3 1 42 133 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 4, Worcester 1

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

