Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 4, 2020 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133
Reading 44 25 14 5 0 55 153 138
Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Maine 46 25 19 1 1 52 147 139
Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165
Worcester 47 17 28 2 0 36 127 179
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 45 32 9 3 1 68 152 101
Florida 45 30 11 2 2 64 161 119
Greenville 49 24 23 1 1 50 167 172
Orlando 44 20 18 5 1 46 125 121
Atlanta 45 19 24 1 1 40 142 178
Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146
Norfolk 46 12 29 5 0 29 115 177
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 46 29 11 6 0 64 143 116
Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125
Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156
Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 140 126
Wheeling 44 20 19 5 0 45 126 148
Kalamazoo 43 16 21 5 1 38 137 176
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 46 26 13 5 2 59 165 129
Idaho 48 25 16 3 4 57 127 132
Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 49 21 22 5 1 48 147 150
Wichita 49 19 22 8 0 46 141 182
Kansas City 45 19 23 2 1 41 130 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 4, Worcester 1

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Kansas City at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union