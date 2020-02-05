|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|44
|32
|11
|0
|1
|65
|180
|133
|Reading
|44
|25
|14
|5
|0
|55
|153
|138
|Brampton
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|172
|154
|Maine
|46
|25
|19
|1
|1
|52
|147
|139
|Adirondack
|49
|18
|20
|6
|5
|47
|147
|165
|Worcester
|47
|17
|28
|2
|0
|36
|127
|179
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|45
|32
|9
|3
|1
|68
|152
|101
|Florida
|46
|30
|11
|3
|2
|65
|161
|120
|Greenville
|49
|24
|23
|1
|1
|50
|167
|172
|Orlando
|45
|21
|18
|5
|1
|48
|126
|121
|Atlanta
|45
|19
|24
|1
|1
|40
|142
|178
|Jacksonville
|42
|14
|22
|5
|1
|34
|112
|146
|Norfolk
|46
|12
|29
|5
|0
|29
|115
|177
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|47
|29
|12
|6
|0
|64
|145
|119
|Toledo
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|160
|125
|Fort Wayne
|45
|21
|16
|6
|2
|50
|161
|156
|Indy
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|143
|128
|Wheeling
|45
|21
|19
|5
|0
|47
|130
|151
|Kalamazoo
|44
|17
|21
|5
|1
|40
|140
|178
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|49
|33
|8
|6
|2
|74
|205
|158
|Utah
|46
|26
|13
|5
|2
|59
|165
|129
|Idaho
|48
|25
|16
|3
|4
|57
|127
|132
|Rapid City
|46
|25
|17
|4
|0
|54
|144
|147
|Tulsa
|49
|21
|22
|5
|1
|48
|147
|150
|Wichita
|49
|19
|22
|8
|0
|46
|141
|182
|Kansas City
|47
|19
|24
|3
|1
|42
|135
|166
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Maine 4, Worcester 1
Indy 3, Cincinnati 2
Wheeling 4, Kansas City 3, OT
Kalamazoo 3, Kansas City 2
Orlando 1, Florida 0, OT
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
