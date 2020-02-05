Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 5, 2020 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 44 32 11 0 1 65 180 133
Reading 44 25 14 5 0 55 153 138
Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Maine 46 25 19 1 1 52 147 139
Adirondack 49 18 20 6 5 47 147 165
Worcester 47 17 28 2 0 36 127 179
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 45 32 9 3 1 68 152 101
Florida 46 30 11 3 2 65 161 120
Greenville 49 24 23 1 1 50 167 172
Orlando 45 21 18 5 1 48 126 121
Atlanta 45 19 24 1 1 40 142 178
Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146
Norfolk 46 12 29 5 0 29 115 177
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 47 29 12 6 0 64 145 119
Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125
Fort Wayne 45 21 16 6 2 50 161 156
Indy 45 23 19 2 1 49 143 128
Wheeling 45 21 19 5 0 47 130 151
Kalamazoo 44 17 21 5 1 40 140 178
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 47 27 13 5 2 61 168 130
Idaho 48 25 16 3 4 57 127 132
Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 49 21 22 5 1 48 147 150
Wichita 50 19 23 8 0 46 142 185
Kansas City 47 19 24 3 1 42 135 166

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maine 4, Worcester 1

Indy 3, Cincinnati 2

Wheeling 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 3, Kansas City 2

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Orlando 1, Florida 0, OT

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk