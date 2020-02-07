Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 45 33 11 0 1 67 187 137
Reading 45 26 14 5 0 57 160 140
Maine 47 26 19 1 1 54 149 140
Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Adirondack 50 18 21 6 5 47 151 172
Worcester 48 17 29 2 0 36 128 181
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 46 33 9 3 1 70 156 101
Florida 46 30 11 3 2 65 161 120
Greenville 49 24 23 1 1 50 167 172
Orlando 46 21 19 5 1 48 126 125
Atlanta 46 19 25 1 1 40 144 185
Jacksonville 42 14 22 5 1 34 112 146
Norfolk 46 12 29 5 0 29 115 177
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 47 29 12 6 0 64 145 119
Toledo 42 25 13 3 1 54 160 125
Fort Wayne 46 21 17 6 2 50 165 161
Indy 45 23 19 2 1 49 143 128
Wheeling 45 21 19 5 0 47 130 151
Kalamazoo 45 18 21 5 1 42 145 182
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 47 27 13 5 2 61 168 130
Idaho 48 25 16 3 4 57 127 132
Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 49 21 22 5 1 48 147 150
Wichita 50 19 23 8 0 46 142 185
Kansas City 47 19 24 3 1 42 135 166

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Orlando 0

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 4

Reading 7, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Maine 2, Worcester 1

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

