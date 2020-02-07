|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|45
|33
|11
|0
|1
|67
|187
|137
|Reading
|45
|26
|14
|5
|0
|57
|160
|140
|Maine
|47
|26
|19
|1
|1
|54
|149
|140
|Brampton
|46
|25
|19
|2
|0
|52
|172
|154
|Adirondack
|50
|18
|21
|6
|5
|47
|151
|172
|Worcester
|48
|17
|29
|2
|0
|36
|128
|181
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|46
|33
|9
|3
|1
|70
|156
|101
|Florida
|46
|30
|11
|3
|2
|65
|161
|120
|Greenville
|49
|24
|23
|1
|1
|50
|167
|172
|Orlando
|46
|21
|19
|5
|1
|48
|126
|125
|Atlanta
|46
|19
|25
|1
|1
|40
|144
|185
|Jacksonville
|42
|14
|22
|5
|1
|34
|112
|146
|Norfolk
|46
|12
|29
|5
|0
|29
|115
|177
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|47
|29
|12
|6
|0
|64
|145
|119
|Toledo
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|160
|125
|Fort Wayne
|46
|21
|17
|6
|2
|50
|165
|161
|Indy
|45
|23
|19
|2
|1
|49
|143
|128
|Wheeling
|45
|21
|19
|5
|0
|47
|130
|151
|Kalamazoo
|45
|18
|21
|5
|1
|42
|145
|182
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|49
|33
|8
|6
|2
|74
|205
|158
|Utah
|47
|27
|13
|5
|2
|61
|168
|130
|Idaho
|48
|25
|16
|3
|4
|57
|127
|132
|Rapid City
|46
|25
|17
|4
|0
|54
|144
|147
|Tulsa
|49
|21
|22
|5
|1
|48
|147
|150
|Wichita
|50
|19
|23
|8
|0
|46
|142
|185
|Kansas City
|47
|19
|24
|3
|1
|42
|135
|166
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
South Carolina 4, Orlando 0
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 4
Reading 7, Atlanta 2
Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Maine 2, Worcester 1
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Brampton at Maine, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
