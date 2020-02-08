Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 8, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 45 33 11 0 1 67 187 137
Reading 45 26 14 5 0 57 160 140
Maine 47 26 19 1 1 54 149 140
Brampton 46 25 19 2 0 52 172 154
Adirondack 50 18 21 6 5 47 151 172
Worcester 48 17 29 2 0 36 128 181
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 47 34 9 3 1 72 158 102
Florida 47 31 11 3 2 67 167 122
Greenville 50 24 24 1 1 50 169 178
Orlando 47 21 20 5 1 48 127 127
Atlanta 46 19 25 1 1 40 144 185
Jacksonville 43 15 22 5 1 36 117 147
Norfolk 47 12 30 5 0 29 116 182
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 48 29 12 7 0 65 147 122
Toledo 43 26 13 3 1 56 163 127
Indy 46 24 19 2 1 51 149 130
Fort Wayne 46 21 17 6 2 50 165 161
Wheeling 45 21 19 5 0 47 130 151
Kalamazoo 45 18 21 5 1 42 145 182
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 48 27 14 5 2 61 168 134
Idaho 49 26 16 3 4 59 131 132
Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 50 21 23 5 1 48 149 156
Wichita 51 19 24 8 0 46 145 190
Kansas City 48 20 24 3 1 44 140 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 4

Reading 7, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Maine 2, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Indy 6, Tulsa 2

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Kansas City 5, Wichita 3

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

