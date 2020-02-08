Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 8, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 46 34 11 0 1 69 191 139
Reading 46 27 14 5 0 59 165 143
Maine 48 26 19 2 1 55 151 143
Brampton 47 26 19 2 0 54 175 156
Adirondack 51 18 22 6 5 47 153 176
Worcester 49 17 29 3 0 37 132 186
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 47 34 9 3 1 72 158 102
Florida 48 32 11 3 2 69 172 123
Greenville 51 24 25 1 1 50 170 183
Orlando 47 21 20 5 1 48 127 127
Atlanta 47 20 25 1 1 42 149 189
Jacksonville 44 16 22 5 1 38 124 150
Norfolk 48 12 31 5 0 29 119 189
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 49 29 12 7 1 66 149 125
Toledo 44 27 13 3 1 58 166 129
Indy 47 25 19 2 1 53 153 132
Fort Wayne 47 21 18 6 2 50 168 167
Wheeling 46 21 20 5 0 47 133 156
Kalamazoo 46 18 22 5 1 42 147 186
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 49 33 8 6 2 74 205 158
Utah 48 27 14 5 2 61 168 134
Idaho 49 26 16 3 4 59 131 132
Rapid City 46 25 17 4 0 54 144 147
Tulsa 51 22 23 5 1 50 155 159
Wichita 51 19 24 8 0 46 145 190
Kansas City 48 20 24 3 1 44 140 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Newfoundland 7, Adirondack 4

Reading 7, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Maine 2, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Indy 6, Tulsa 2

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, OT

Kansas City 5, Wichita 3

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 3, Maine 2, OT

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 5, Greenville 1

Reading 5, Wheeling 3

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2

Atlanta 5, Worcester 4, OT

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, SO

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Tulsa 6, Fort Wayne 3

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

