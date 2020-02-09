Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 9, 2020 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 47 35 11 0 1 71 195 141
Reading 46 27 14 5 0 59 165 143
Brampton 48 27 19 2 0 56 178 158
Maine 49 26 20 2 1 55 153 146
Adirondack 51 18 22 6 5 47 153 176
Worcester 50 17 30 3 0 37 134 190
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 47 34 9 3 1 72 158 102
Florida 49 33 11 3 2 71 178 126
Greenville 51 24 25 1 1 50 170 183
Orlando 48 21 21 5 1 48 130 133
Atlanta 47 20 25 1 1 42 149 189
Jacksonville 44 16 22 5 1 38 124 150
Norfolk 48 12 31 5 0 29 119 189
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 49 29 12 7 1 66 149 125
Toledo 44 27 13 3 1 58 166 129
Indy 47 25 19 2 1 53 153 132
Fort Wayne 47 21 18 6 2 50 168 167
Wheeling 46 21 20 5 0 47 133 156
Kalamazoo 46 18 22 5 1 42 147 186
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 50 33 9 6 2 74 209 164
Idaho 50 27 16 3 4 61 133 133
Utah 49 27 15 5 2 61 169 136
Rapid City 47 25 18 4 0 54 145 149
Tulsa 51 22 23 5 1 50 155 159
Wichita 52 20 24 8 0 48 147 191
Kansas City 49 21 24 3 1 46 146 173

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 3, Maine 2, OT

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Florida 5, Greenville 1

Reading 5, Wheeling 3

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2

Atlanta 5, Worcester 4, OT

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, SO

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Tulsa 6, Fort Wayne 3

Wichita 2, Rapid City 1

Kansas City 6, Allen 4

Idaho 2, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Brampton 3, Maine 2

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 2

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.

Brampton at Maine, 7 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

