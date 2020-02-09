|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|47
|35
|11
|0
|1
|71
|195
|141
|Reading
|46
|27
|14
|5
|0
|59
|165
|143
|Brampton
|48
|27
|19
|2
|0
|56
|178
|158
|Maine
|49
|26
|20
|2
|1
|55
|153
|146
|Adirondack
|51
|18
|22
|6
|5
|47
|153
|176
|Worcester
|50
|17
|30
|3
|0
|37
|134
|190
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|47
|34
|9
|3
|1
|72
|158
|102
|Florida
|49
|33
|11
|3
|2
|71
|178
|126
|Greenville
|51
|24
|25
|1
|1
|50
|170
|183
|Orlando
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|130
|133
|Atlanta
|47
|20
|25
|1
|1
|42
|149
|189
|Jacksonville
|44
|16
|22
|5
|1
|38
|124
|150
|Norfolk
|48
|12
|31
|5
|0
|29
|119
|189
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|49
|29
|12
|7
|1
|66
|149
|125
|Toledo
|44
|27
|13
|3
|1
|58
|166
|129
|Indy
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|53
|153
|132
|Fort Wayne
|47
|21
|18
|6
|2
|50
|168
|167
|Wheeling
|46
|21
|20
|5
|0
|47
|133
|156
|Kalamazoo
|46
|18
|22
|5
|1
|42
|147
|186
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|50
|33
|9
|6
|2
|74
|209
|164
|Idaho
|50
|27
|16
|3
|4
|61
|133
|133
|Utah
|49
|27
|15
|5
|2
|61
|169
|136
|Rapid City
|47
|25
|18
|4
|0
|54
|145
|149
|Tulsa
|51
|22
|23
|5
|1
|50
|155
|159
|Wichita
|52
|20
|24
|8
|0
|48
|147
|191
|Kansas City
|49
|21
|24
|3
|1
|46
|146
|173
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 3, Maine 2, OT
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2
Florida 5, Greenville 1
Reading 5, Wheeling 3
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2
Atlanta 5, Worcester 4, OT
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2, SO
Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3
Tulsa 6, Fort Wayne 3
Wichita 2, Rapid City 1
Kansas City 6, Allen 4
Idaho 2, Utah 1
Florida 6, Orlando 3
Brampton 3, Maine 2
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 2
Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Florida at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.
Brampton at Maine, 7 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
