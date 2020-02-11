All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 47 35 11 0 1 71 195 141 Reading 46 27 14 5 0 59 165 143 Brampton 49 27 19 3 0 57 180 161 Maine 50 27 20 2 1 57 156 148 Adirondack 51 18 22 6 5 47 153 176 Worcester 50 17 30 3 0 37 134 190 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 48 34 10 3 1 72 161 108 Florida 50 33 12 3 2 71 179 129 Greenville 51 24 25 1 1 50 170 183 Orlando 48 21 21 5 1 48 130 133 Atlanta 48 21 25 1 1 44 152 190 Jacksonville 45 17 22 5 1 40 130 153 Norfolk 48 12 31 5 0 29 119 189 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 50 29 13 7 1 66 151 130 Toledo 45 28 13 3 1 60 171 131 Indy 48 26 19 2 1 55 158 134 Fort Wayne 48 21 19 6 2 50 170 172 Wheeling 46 21 20 5 0 47 133 156 Kalamazoo 46 18 22 5 1 42 147 186 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 50 33 9 6 2 74 209 164 Idaho 50 27 16 3 4 61 133 133 Utah 49 27 15 5 2 61 169 136 Rapid City 48 25 19 4 0 54 149 156 Tulsa 51 22 23 5 1 50 155 159 Wichita 53 21 24 8 0 50 154 195 Kansas City 49 21 24 3 1 46 146 173

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Florida 1

Maine 3, Brampton 2, OT

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Allen at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

