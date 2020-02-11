|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|47
|35
|11
|0
|1
|71
|195
|141
|Reading
|46
|27
|14
|5
|0
|59
|165
|143
|Brampton
|49
|27
|19
|3
|0
|57
|180
|161
|Maine
|50
|27
|20
|2
|1
|57
|156
|148
|Adirondack
|51
|18
|22
|6
|5
|47
|153
|176
|Worcester
|50
|17
|30
|3
|0
|37
|134
|190
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|48
|34
|10
|3
|1
|72
|161
|108
|Florida
|50
|33
|12
|3
|2
|71
|179
|129
|Greenville
|51
|24
|25
|1
|1
|50
|170
|183
|Orlando
|48
|21
|21
|5
|1
|48
|130
|133
|Atlanta
|48
|21
|25
|1
|1
|44
|152
|190
|Jacksonville
|45
|17
|22
|5
|1
|40
|130
|153
|Norfolk
|48
|12
|31
|5
|0
|29
|119
|189
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|50
|29
|13
|7
|1
|66
|151
|130
|Toledo
|45
|28
|13
|3
|1
|60
|171
|131
|Indy
|48
|26
|19
|2
|1
|55
|158
|134
|Fort Wayne
|48
|21
|19
|6
|2
|50
|170
|172
|Wheeling
|46
|21
|20
|5
|0
|47
|133
|156
|Kalamazoo
|46
|18
|22
|5
|1
|42
|147
|186
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|50
|33
|9
|6
|2
|74
|209
|164
|Idaho
|50
|27
|16
|3
|4
|61
|133
|133
|Utah
|49
|27
|15
|5
|2
|61
|169
|136
|Rapid City
|48
|25
|19
|4
|0
|54
|149
|156
|Tulsa
|51
|22
|23
|5
|1
|50
|155
|159
|Wichita
|54
|21
|25
|8
|0
|50
|155
|197
|Kansas City
|50
|22
|24
|3
|1
|48
|148
|174
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Atlanta 3, Florida 1
Maine 3, Brampton 2, OT
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1
Allen at Rapid City, 12:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.