Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 14, 2020 9:41 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 48 36 11 0 1 73 200 142
Reading 47 28 14 5 0 61 168 144
Brampton 50 27 20 3 0 57 181 164
Maine 51 27 21 2 1 57 157 153
Adirondack 52 18 22 7 5 48 156 180
Worcester 50 17 30 3 0 37 134 190
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 50 36 10 3 1 76 174 112
Florida 50 33 12 3 2 71 179 129
Greenville 52 24 25 2 1 51 173 187
Orlando 49 22 21 5 1 50 134 133
Atlanta 48 21 25 1 1 44 152 190
Jacksonville 46 18 22 5 1 42 134 156
Norfolk 50 12 33 5 0 29 120 202
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 50 29 13 7 1 66 151 130
Toledo 45 28 13 3 1 60 171 131
Indy 48 26 19 2 1 55 158 134
Fort Wayne 49 22 19 6 2 52 173 174
Wheeling 46 21 20 5 0 47 133 156
Kalamazoo 47 18 22 6 1 43 149 189
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 51 33 10 6 2 74 209 165
Utah 50 28 15 5 2 63 174 138
Idaho 50 27 16 3 4 61 133 133
Rapid City 49 26 19 4 0 56 150 156
Tulsa 52 22 24 5 1 50 157 164
Wichita 54 21 25 8 0 50 155 197
Kansas City 50 22 24 3 1 48 148 174

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 0

Advertisement

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3, OT

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 4, Adirondack 3, OT

Reading 3, Brampton 1

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created