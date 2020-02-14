|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|48
|36
|11
|0
|1
|73
|200
|142
|Reading
|47
|28
|14
|5
|0
|61
|168
|144
|Brampton
|50
|27
|20
|3
|0
|57
|181
|164
|Maine
|51
|27
|21
|2
|1
|57
|157
|153
|Adirondack
|52
|18
|22
|7
|5
|48
|156
|180
|Worcester
|50
|17
|30
|3
|0
|37
|134
|190
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|50
|36
|10
|3
|1
|76
|174
|112
|Florida
|51
|34
|12
|3
|2
|73
|184
|132
|Greenville
|52
|24
|25
|2
|1
|51
|173
|187
|Orlando
|49
|22
|21
|5
|1
|50
|134
|133
|Atlanta
|49
|21
|26
|1
|1
|44
|155
|195
|Jacksonville
|46
|18
|22
|5
|1
|42
|134
|156
|Norfolk
|50
|12
|33
|5
|0
|29
|120
|202
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|51
|29
|14
|7
|1
|66
|154
|135
|Toledo
|46
|28
|13
|4
|1
|61
|174
|135
|Indy
|49
|26
|20
|2
|1
|55
|161
|139
|Fort Wayne
|50
|23
|19
|6
|2
|54
|178
|177
|Wheeling
|47
|22
|20
|5
|0
|49
|138
|159
|Kalamazoo
|48
|19
|22
|6
|1
|45
|153
|192
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|52
|34
|10
|6
|2
|76
|213
|165
|Utah
|51
|29
|15
|5
|2
|65
|179
|139
|Idaho
|50
|27
|16
|3
|4
|61
|133
|133
|Rapid City
|50
|26
|20
|4
|0
|56
|150
|160
|Tulsa
|53
|23
|24
|5
|1
|52
|164
|165
|Wichita
|55
|21
|26
|8
|0
|50
|156
|204
|Kansas City
|51
|22
|25
|3
|1
|48
|149
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 5, Maine 1
Orlando 4, Norfolk 0
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT
South Carolina 4, Adirondack 3, OT
Reading 3, Brampton 1
Florida 5, Atlanta 3
Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 3
Tulsa 7, Wichita 1
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3
Utah 5, Kansas City 1
Allen 4, Rapid City 0
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
