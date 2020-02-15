Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 15, 2020 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 36 12 0 1 73 201 145
Reading 47 28 14 5 0 61 168 144
Maine 52 28 21 2 1 59 160 154
Brampton 50 27 20 3 0 57 181 164
Adirondack 52 18 22 7 5 48 156 180
Worcester 50 17 30 3 0 37 134 190
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 50 36 10 3 1 76 174 112
Florida 51 34 12 3 2 73 184 132
Greenville 52 24 25 2 1 51 173 187
Orlando 49 22 21 5 1 50 134 133
Atlanta 49 21 26 1 1 44 155 195
Jacksonville 46 18 22 5 1 42 134 156
Norfolk 50 12 33 5 0 29 120 202
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 51 29 14 7 1 66 154 135
Toledo 46 28 13 4 1 61 174 135
Indy 49 26 20 2 1 55 161 139
Fort Wayne 50 23 19 6 2 54 178 177
Wheeling 47 22 20 5 0 49 138 159
Kalamazoo 48 19 22 6 1 45 153 192
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 52 34 10 6 2 76 213 165
Utah 51 29 15 5 2 65 179 139
Idaho 50 27 16 3 4 61 133 133
Rapid City 50 26 20 4 0 56 150 160
Tulsa 53 23 24 5 1 52 164 165
Wichita 55 21 26 8 0 50 156 204
Kansas City 51 22 25 3 1 48 149 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT

South Carolina 4, Adirondack 3, OT

Reading 3, Brampton 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 7, Wichita 1

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3

Utah 5, Kansas City 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 0

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Newfoundland 1

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

