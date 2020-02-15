Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 15, 2020
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 36 12 0 1 73 201 145
Reading 47 28 14 5 0 61 168 144
Brampton 51 28 20 3 0 59 189 169
Maine 52 28 21 2 1 59 160 154
Adirondack 53 19 22 7 5 50 161 180
Worcester 50 17 30 3 0 37 134 190
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 51 37 10 3 1 78 178 115
Florida 52 35 12 3 2 75 189 134
Greenville 53 24 25 3 1 52 176 191
Orlando 49 22 21 5 1 50 134 133
Atlanta 50 21 27 1 1 44 157 200
Jacksonville 47 18 23 5 1 42 134 161
Norfolk 50 12 33 5 0 29 120 202
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 51 29 14 7 1 66 154 135
Toledo 47 28 14 4 1 61 176 139
Indy 49 26 20 2 1 55 161 139
Fort Wayne 51 23 20 6 2 54 179 183
Wheeling 48 23 20 5 0 51 144 160
Kalamazoo 49 19 23 6 1 45 158 200
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 52 34 10 6 2 76 213 165
Utah 51 29 15 5 2 65 179 139
Idaho 51 28 16 3 4 63 137 135
Rapid City 50 26 20 4 0 56 150 160
Tulsa 53 23 24 5 1 52 164 165
Wichita 55 21 26 8 0 50 156 204
Kansas City 51 22 25 3 1 48 149 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 0

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, OT

South Carolina 4, Adirondack 3, OT

Reading 3, Brampton 1

Florida 5, Atlanta 3

Wheeling 5, Cincinnati 3

Tulsa 7, Wichita 1

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 3

Utah 5, Kansas City 1

Allen 4, Rapid City 0

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Newfoundland 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Jacksonville 0

Brampton 8, Kalamazoo 5

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 1

Idaho 4, Toledo 2

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

