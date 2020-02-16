|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|49
|36
|12
|0
|1
|73
|201
|145
|Reading
|47
|28
|14
|5
|0
|61
|168
|144
|Brampton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|189
|169
|Maine
|52
|28
|21
|2
|1
|59
|160
|154
|Adirondack
|53
|19
|22
|7
|5
|50
|161
|180
|Worcester
|50
|17
|30
|3
|0
|37
|134
|190
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|52
|38
|10
|3
|1
|80
|181
|116
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|3
|2
|75
|189
|134
|Orlando
|51
|24
|21
|5
|1
|54
|144
|139
|Greenville
|53
|24
|25
|3
|1
|52
|176
|191
|Atlanta
|51
|21
|28
|1
|1
|44
|159
|205
|Jacksonville
|48
|18
|24
|5
|1
|42
|135
|164
|Norfolk
|51
|12
|33
|6
|0
|30
|124
|207
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|52
|30
|14
|7
|1
|68
|159
|137
|Toledo
|47
|28
|14
|4
|1
|61
|176
|139
|Indy
|50
|26
|21
|2
|1
|55
|163
|144
|Fort Wayne
|51
|23
|20
|6
|2
|54
|179
|183
|Wheeling
|48
|23
|20
|5
|0
|51
|144
|160
|Kalamazoo
|49
|19
|23
|6
|1
|45
|158
|200
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|53
|34
|11
|6
|2
|76
|215
|168
|Utah
|52
|30
|15
|5
|2
|67
|183
|140
|Idaho
|51
|28
|16
|3
|4
|63
|137
|135
|Rapid City
|51
|27
|20
|4
|0
|58
|153
|162
|Tulsa
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|168
|168
|Wichita
|56
|21
|27
|8
|0
|50
|159
|208
|Kansas City
|52
|22
|26
|3
|1
|48
|150
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Maine 3, Newfoundland 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT
Orlando 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Florida 5, Atlanta 2
Adirondack 5, Jacksonville 0
Brampton 8, Kalamazoo 5
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 1
Idaho 4, Toledo 2
Cincinnati 5, Indy 2
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Utah 4, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 3, Allen 2
Orlando 5, Atlanta 2
Indy at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
