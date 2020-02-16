Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 16, 2020 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 49 36 12 0 1 73 201 145
Reading 48 29 14 5 0 63 171 144
Brampton 51 28 20 3 0 59 189 169
Maine 52 28 21 2 1 59 160 154
Adirondack 53 19 22 7 5 50 161 180
Worcester 51 17 31 3 0 37 134 193
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 52 38 10 3 1 80 181 116
Florida 52 35 12 3 2 75 189 134
Orlando 51 24 21 5 1 54 144 139
Greenville 53 24 25 3 1 52 176 191
Atlanta 51 21 28 1 1 44 159 205
Jacksonville 48 18 24 5 1 42 135 164
Norfolk 51 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 53 31 14 7 1 70 165 142
Toledo 47 28 14 4 1 61 176 139
Indy 51 26 22 2 1 55 168 150
Fort Wayne 51 23 20 6 2 54 179 183
Wheeling 48 23 20 5 0 51 144 160
Kalamazoo 49 19 23 6 1 45 158 200
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 53 34 11 6 2 76 215 168
Utah 52 30 15 5 2 67 183 140
Idaho 51 28 16 3 4 63 137 135
Rapid City 51 27 20 4 0 58 153 162
Tulsa 55 25 24 5 1 56 173 170
Wichita 56 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 53 22 27 3 1 48 152 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Newfoundland 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3, OT

Orlando 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Florida 5, Atlanta 2

Adirondack 5, Jacksonville 0

Brampton 8, Kalamazoo 5

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 1

Idaho 4, Toledo 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 3, Allen 2

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 6, Indy 5

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1

Reading 3, Worcester 0

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins