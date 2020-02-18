Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 18, 2020 9:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 50 36 13 0 1 73 202 147
Reading 48 29 14 5 0 63 171 144
Brampton 52 29 20 3 0 61 193 172
Maine 53 29 21 2 1 61 162 155
Adirondack 54 19 22 8 5 51 165 185
Worcester 51 17 31 3 0 37 134 193
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 53 39 10 3 1 82 187 118
Florida 52 35 12 3 2 75 189 134
Orlando 51 24 21 5 1 54 144 139
Greenville 54 24 26 3 1 52 178 197
Atlanta 52 22 28 1 1 46 164 209
Jacksonville 48 18 24 5 1 42 135 164
Norfolk 51 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 53 31 14 7 1 70 165 142
Toledo 48 29 14 4 1 63 180 140
Fort Wayne 52 24 20 6 2 56 184 187
Indy 52 26 23 2 1 55 172 155
Wheeling 48 23 20 5 0 51 144 160
Kalamazoo 50 19 24 6 1 45 161 204
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 53 34 11 6 2 76 215 168
Utah 53 31 15 5 2 69 186 141
Idaho 52 28 17 3 4 63 138 139
Rapid City 52 27 21 4 0 58 154 165
Tulsa 55 25 24 5 1 56 173 170
Wichita 56 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 53 22 27 3 1 48 152 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3

Utah 3, Rapid City 1

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1

Atlanta 5, Adirondack 4, OT

South Carolina 6, Greenville 2

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

