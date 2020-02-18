|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|50
|36
|13
|0
|1
|73
|202
|147
|Reading
|48
|29
|14
|5
|0
|63
|171
|144
|Brampton
|52
|29
|20
|3
|0
|61
|193
|172
|Maine
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|162
|155
|Adirondack
|54
|19
|22
|8
|5
|51
|165
|185
|Worcester
|51
|17
|31
|3
|0
|37
|134
|193
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|53
|39
|10
|3
|1
|82
|187
|118
|Florida
|52
|35
|12
|3
|2
|75
|189
|134
|Orlando
|51
|24
|21
|5
|1
|54
|144
|139
|Greenville
|54
|24
|26
|3
|1
|52
|178
|197
|Atlanta
|52
|22
|28
|1
|1
|46
|164
|209
|Jacksonville
|48
|18
|24
|5
|1
|42
|135
|164
|Norfolk
|51
|12
|33
|6
|0
|30
|124
|207
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|31
|14
|7
|1
|70
|165
|142
|Toledo
|48
|29
|14
|4
|1
|63
|180
|140
|Fort Wayne
|52
|24
|20
|6
|2
|56
|184
|187
|Indy
|52
|26
|23
|2
|1
|55
|172
|155
|Wheeling
|48
|23
|20
|5
|0
|51
|144
|160
|Kalamazoo
|50
|19
|24
|6
|1
|45
|161
|204
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|54
|35
|11
|6
|2
|78
|219
|168
|Utah
|53
|31
|15
|5
|2
|69
|186
|141
|Idaho
|52
|28
|17
|3
|4
|63
|138
|139
|Rapid City
|52
|27
|21
|4
|0
|58
|154
|165
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|25
|5
|1
|56
|173
|174
|Wichita
|56
|21
|27
|8
|0
|50
|159
|208
|Kansas City
|53
|22
|27
|3
|1
|48
|152
|188
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3
Utah 3, Rapid City 1
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Maine 2, Newfoundland 1
Atlanta 5, Adirondack 4, OT
South Carolina 6, Greenville 2
Allen 4, Tulsa 0
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.