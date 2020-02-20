Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 20, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 51 36 14 0 1 73 204 152
Reading 49 30 14 5 0 65 177 147
Maine 54 30 21 2 1 63 167 157
Brampton 52 29 20 3 0 61 193 172
Adirondack 54 19 22 8 5 51 165 185
Worcester 52 17 32 3 0 37 135 198
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 53 39 10 3 1 82 187 118
Florida 53 36 12 3 2 77 195 137
Orlando 52 24 22 5 1 54 147 145
Greenville 54 24 26 3 1 52 178 197
Atlanta 52 22 28 1 1 46 164 209
Jacksonville 49 19 24 5 1 44 140 165
Norfolk 51 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 53 31 14 7 1 70 165 142
Toledo 48 29 14 4 1 63 180 140
Fort Wayne 53 25 20 6 2 58 189 191
Indy 52 26 23 2 1 55 172 155
Wheeling 49 23 21 5 0 51 147 166
Kalamazoo 51 19 25 6 1 45 165 209
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 54 35 11 6 2 78 219 168
Utah 54 32 15 5 2 71 188 142
Idaho 53 29 17 3 4 65 143 142
Rapid City 53 27 21 5 0 59 155 167
Tulsa 56 25 25 5 1 56 173 174
Wichita 56 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 54 22 28 3 1 48 155 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Maine 2, Newfoundland 1

Atlanta 5, Adirondack 4, OT

South Carolina 6, Greenville 2

Allen 4, Tulsa 0

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 5, Newfoundland 2

Jacksonville 5, Worcester 1

Reading 6, Wheeling 3

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 4

Idaho 5, Kansas City 3

Utah 2, Rapid City 1, OT

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

