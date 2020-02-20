|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|51
|36
|14
|0
|1
|73
|204
|152
|Reading
|49
|30
|14
|5
|0
|65
|177
|147
|Maine
|54
|30
|21
|2
|1
|63
|167
|157
|Brampton
|52
|29
|20
|3
|0
|61
|193
|172
|Adirondack
|54
|19
|22
|8
|5
|51
|165
|185
|Worcester
|52
|17
|32
|3
|0
|37
|135
|198
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|53
|39
|10
|3
|1
|82
|187
|118
|Florida
|53
|36
|12
|3
|2
|77
|195
|137
|Orlando
|52
|24
|22
|5
|1
|54
|147
|145
|Greenville
|54
|24
|26
|3
|1
|52
|178
|197
|Atlanta
|52
|22
|28
|1
|1
|46
|164
|209
|Jacksonville
|49
|19
|24
|5
|1
|44
|140
|165
|Norfolk
|51
|12
|33
|6
|0
|30
|124
|207
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|31
|14
|7
|1
|70
|165
|142
|Toledo
|48
|29
|14
|4
|1
|63
|180
|140
|Fort Wayne
|53
|25
|20
|6
|2
|58
|189
|191
|Indy
|52
|26
|23
|2
|1
|55
|172
|155
|Wheeling
|49
|23
|21
|5
|0
|51
|147
|166
|Kalamazoo
|51
|19
|25
|6
|1
|45
|165
|209
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|54
|35
|11
|6
|2
|78
|219
|168
|Utah
|53
|31
|15
|5
|2
|69
|186
|141
|Idaho
|53
|29
|17
|3
|4
|65
|143
|142
|Rapid City
|52
|27
|21
|4
|0
|58
|154
|165
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|25
|5
|1
|56
|173
|174
|Wichita
|56
|21
|27
|8
|0
|50
|159
|208
|Kansas City
|54
|22
|28
|3
|1
|48
|155
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Maine 2, Newfoundland 1
Atlanta 5, Adirondack 4, OT
South Carolina 6, Greenville 2
Allen 4, Tulsa 0
Maine 5, Newfoundland 2
Jacksonville 5, Worcester 1
Reading 6, Wheeling 3
Florida 6, Orlando 3
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 4
Idaho 5, Kansas City 3
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.