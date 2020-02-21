|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|36
|15
|0
|1
|73
|207
|156
|Reading
|50
|31
|14
|5
|0
|67
|181
|150
|Maine
|54
|30
|21
|2
|1
|63
|167
|157
|Brampton
|53
|29
|21
|3
|0
|61
|194
|178
|Adirondack
|55
|20
|22
|8
|5
|53
|171
|186
|Worcester
|53
|18
|32
|3
|0
|39
|139
|200
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|53
|39
|10
|3
|1
|82
|187
|118
|Florida
|53
|36
|12
|3
|2
|77
|195
|137
|Orlando
|52
|24
|22
|5
|1
|54
|147
|145
|Greenville
|55
|24
|27
|3
|1
|52
|180
|201
|Atlanta
|52
|22
|28
|1
|1
|46
|164
|209
|Jacksonville
|49
|19
|24
|5
|1
|44
|140
|165
|Norfolk
|51
|12
|33
|6
|0
|30
|124
|207
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|54
|32
|14
|7
|1
|72
|169
|144
|Toledo
|49
|29
|15
|4
|1
|63
|182
|144
|Fort Wayne
|53
|25
|20
|6
|2
|58
|189
|191
|Indy
|53
|27
|23
|2
|1
|57
|177
|159
|Wheeling
|49
|23
|21
|5
|0
|51
|147
|166
|Kalamazoo
|52
|19
|25
|7
|1
|46
|169
|214
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|54
|35
|11
|6
|2
|78
|219
|168
|Utah
|54
|32
|15
|5
|2
|71
|188
|142
|Idaho
|53
|29
|17
|3
|4
|65
|143
|142
|Rapid City
|53
|27
|21
|5
|0
|59
|155
|167
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|25
|5
|1
|56
|173
|174
|Wichita
|56
|21
|27
|8
|0
|50
|159
|208
|Kansas City
|54
|22
|28
|3
|1
|48
|155
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 2
Adirondack 6, Brampton 1
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Worcester 4, Greenville 2
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.
