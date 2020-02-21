Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 21, 2020 10:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 36 15 0 1 73 207 156
Reading 50 31 14 5 0 67 181 150
Maine 54 30 21 2 1 63 167 157
Brampton 53 29 21 3 0 61 194 178
Adirondack 55 20 22 8 5 53 171 186
Worcester 53 18 32 3 0 39 139 200
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 53 39 10 3 1 82 187 118
Florida 54 37 12 3 2 79 201 140
Orlando 53 24 23 5 1 54 149 148
Greenville 55 24 27 3 1 52 180 201
Atlanta 53 23 28 1 1 48 167 211
Jacksonville 50 19 25 5 1 44 143 171
Norfolk 51 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 55 33 14 7 1 74 172 144
Toledo 49 29 15 4 1 63 182 144
Fort Wayne 53 25 20 6 2 58 189 191
Indy 53 27 23 2 1 57 177 159
Wheeling 50 23 22 5 0 51 147 169
Kalamazoo 52 19 25 7 1 46 169 214
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 54 35 11 6 2 78 219 168
Utah 54 32 15 5 2 71 188 142
Idaho 53 29 17 3 4 65 143 142
Rapid City 53 27 21 5 0 59 155 167
Tulsa 56 25 25 5 1 56 173 174
Wichita 56 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 54 22 28 3 1 48 155 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Brampton 1

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Advertisement

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Worcester 4, Greenville 2

Florida 6, Jacksonville 3

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 0

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War