...

ECHL At A Glance

February 22, 2020 10:03 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 36 15 0 1 73 207 156
Reading 50 31 14 5 0 67 181 150
Maine 54 30 21 2 1 63 167 157
Brampton 53 29 21 3 0 61 194 178
Adirondack 55 20 22 8 5 53 171 186
Worcester 53 18 32 3 0 39 139 200
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 53 39 10 3 1 82 187 118
Florida 54 37 12 3 2 79 201 140
Orlando 53 24 23 5 1 54 149 148
Greenville 55 24 27 3 1 52 180 201
Atlanta 53 23 28 1 1 48 167 211
Jacksonville 50 19 25 5 1 44 143 171
Norfolk 51 12 33 6 0 30 124 207
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 55 33 14 7 1 74 172 144
Toledo 50 30 15 4 1 65 187 145
Fort Wayne 54 25 21 6 2 58 190 196
Indy 53 27 23 2 1 57 177 159
Wheeling 50 23 22 5 0 51 147 169
Kalamazoo 52 19 25 7 1 46 169 214
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 55 35 12 6 2 78 222 173
Utah 54 32 15 5 2 71 188 142
Idaho 54 30 17 3 4 67 146 144
Rapid City 54 27 21 5 1 60 157 170
Tulsa 57 26 25 5 1 58 178 177
Wichita 56 21 27 8 0 50 159 208
Kansas City 54 22 28 3 1 48 155 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Brampton 1

Reading 4, Newfoundland 3

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT

Worcester 4, Greenville 2

Florida 6, Jacksonville 3

Atlanta 3, Orlando 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 0

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 1

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

