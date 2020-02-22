|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|36
|15
|0
|1
|73
|207
|156
|Reading
|51
|31
|15
|5
|0
|67
|182
|155
|Maine
|55
|31
|21
|2
|1
|65
|169
|158
|Brampton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|0
|63
|199
|179
|Adirondack
|56
|20
|23
|8
|5
|53
|172
|188
|Worcester
|54
|18
|33
|3
|0
|39
|140
|204
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|54
|40
|10
|3
|1
|84
|192
|122
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|3
|2
|79
|202
|145
|Greenville
|56
|25
|27
|3
|1
|54
|184
|202
|Orlando
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|149
|152
|Atlanta
|54
|23
|28
|1
|2
|49
|171
|216
|Jacksonville
|51
|20
|25
|5
|1
|46
|147
|171
|Norfolk
|52
|13
|33
|6
|0
|32
|129
|208
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|56
|33
|15
|7
|1
|74
|173
|146
|Toledo
|51
|31
|15
|4
|1
|67
|189
|146
|Fort Wayne
|54
|25
|21
|6
|2
|58
|190
|196
|Indy
|53
|27
|23
|2
|1
|57
|177
|159
|Wheeling
|51
|23
|23
|5
|0
|51
|149
|172
|Kalamazoo
|53
|20
|25
|7
|1
|48
|172
|216
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|55
|35
|12
|6
|2
|78
|222
|173
|Utah
|54
|32
|15
|5
|2
|71
|188
|142
|Idaho
|54
|30
|17
|3
|4
|67
|146
|144
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|21
|5
|1
|60
|157
|170
|Tulsa
|57
|26
|25
|5
|1
|58
|178
|177
|Wichita
|56
|21
|27
|8
|0
|50
|159
|208
|Kansas City
|54
|22
|28
|3
|1
|48
|155
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 6, Brampton 1
Reading 4, Newfoundland 3
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 4, OT
Worcester 4, Greenville 2
Florida 6, Jacksonville 3
Atlanta 3, Orlando 2
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 0
Tulsa 5, Allen 3
Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 1
Idaho 3, Rapid City 2, SO
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, SO
Maine 2, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 5, Florida 1
Brampton 5, Reading 1
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 0
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Greenville 4, Worcester 1
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
