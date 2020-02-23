Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 23, 2020 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 36 15 0 1 73 207 156
Reading 51 31 15 5 0 67 182 155
Maine 55 31 21 2 1 65 169 158
Brampton 54 30 21 3 0 63 199 179
Adirondack 56 20 23 8 5 53 172 188
Worcester 54 18 33 3 0 39 140 204
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 54 40 10 3 1 84 192 122
Florida 55 37 13 3 2 79 202 145
Greenville 57 25 27 4 1 55 187 206
Orlando 54 24 24 5 1 54 149 152
Atlanta 55 24 28 1 2 51 175 219
Jacksonville 51 20 25 5 1 46 147 171
Norfolk 52 13 33 6 0 32 129 208
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 56 33 15 7 1 74 173 146
Toledo 51 31 15 4 1 67 189 146
Fort Wayne 55 26 21 6 2 60 192 197
Indy 54 27 24 2 1 57 178 161
Wheeling 51 23 23 5 0 51 149 172
Kalamazoo 53 20 25 7 1 48 172 216
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 56 36 12 6 2 80 230 178
Utah 55 32 16 5 2 71 188 143
Idaho 55 31 17 3 4 69 149 145
Rapid City 55 27 22 5 1 60 158 173
Tulsa 57 26 25 5 1 58 178 177
Kansas City 55 23 28 3 1 50 156 193
Wichita 57 21 28 8 0 50 164 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, SO

Maine 2, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Florida 1

Brampton 5, Reading 1

Jacksonville 4, Orlando 0

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Greenville 4, Worcester 1

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1

Allen 8, Wichita 5

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Kansas City 1, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT

Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

