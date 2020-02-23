|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|53
|37
|15
|0
|1
|75
|211
|157
|Reading
|52
|31
|16
|5
|0
|67
|184
|160
|Maine
|56
|31
|22
|2
|1
|65
|170
|162
|Brampton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|0
|63
|199
|179
|Adirondack
|57
|21
|23
|8
|5
|55
|177
|190
|Worcester
|54
|18
|33
|3
|0
|39
|140
|204
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|54
|40
|10
|3
|1
|84
|192
|122
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|3
|2
|79
|202
|145
|Greenville
|57
|25
|27
|4
|1
|55
|187
|206
|Orlando
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|149
|152
|Atlanta
|55
|24
|28
|1
|2
|51
|175
|219
|Jacksonville
|51
|20
|25
|5
|1
|46
|147
|171
|Norfolk
|52
|13
|33
|6
|0
|32
|129
|208
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|56
|33
|15
|7
|1
|74
|173
|146
|Toledo
|51
|31
|15
|4
|1
|67
|189
|146
|Fort Wayne
|55
|26
|21
|6
|2
|60
|192
|197
|Indy
|54
|27
|24
|2
|1
|57
|178
|161
|Wheeling
|51
|23
|23
|5
|0
|51
|149
|172
|Kalamazoo
|53
|20
|25
|7
|1
|48
|172
|216
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|56
|36
|12
|6
|2
|80
|230
|178
|Utah
|55
|32
|16
|5
|2
|71
|188
|143
|Idaho
|55
|31
|17
|3
|4
|69
|149
|145
|Rapid City
|55
|27
|22
|5
|1
|60
|158
|173
|Tulsa
|57
|26
|25
|5
|1
|58
|178
|177
|Kansas City
|55
|23
|28
|3
|1
|50
|156
|193
|Wichita
|57
|21
|28
|8
|0
|50
|164
|216
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, SO
Maine 2, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 5, Florida 1
Brampton 5, Reading 1
Jacksonville 4, Orlando 0
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Greenville 4, Worcester 1
Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1
Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1
Allen 8, Wichita 5
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Kansas City 1, Utah 0
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT
Norfolk at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Newfoundland 4, Maine 1
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
