Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 24, 2020 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 53 37 15 0 1 75 211 157
Reading 52 31 16 5 0 67 184 160
Maine 56 31 22 2 1 65 170 162
Brampton 55 30 22 3 0 63 201 182
Adirondack 57 21 23 8 5 55 177 190
Worcester 55 18 33 4 0 40 145 210
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 55 41 10 3 1 86 198 127
Florida 56 38 13 3 2 81 207 149
Orlando 55 25 24 5 1 56 154 153
Greenville 57 25 27 4 1 55 187 206
Atlanta 55 24 28 1 2 51 175 219
Jacksonville 52 20 26 5 1 46 151 176
Norfolk 53 13 34 6 0 32 130 213
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 56 33 15 7 1 74 173 146
Toledo 51 31 15 4 1 67 189 146
Fort Wayne 55 26 21 6 2 60 192 197
Indy 54 27 24 2 1 57 178 161
Wheeling 52 24 23 5 0 53 152 174
Kalamazoo 53 20 25 7 1 48 172 216
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 57 37 12 6 2 82 232 179
Utah 57 33 16 5 3 74 192 145
Idaho 55 31 17 3 4 69 149 145
Rapid City 55 27 22 5 1 60 158 173
Tulsa 58 26 25 6 1 59 179 179
Kansas City 57 24 29 3 1 52 158 197
Wichita 57 21 28 8 0 50 164 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT

Orlando 5, Norfolk 1

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Advertisement

Newfoundland 4, Maine 1

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Florida 5, Jacksonville 4

South Carolina 6, Worcester 5, OT

Wheeling 3, Brampton 2

Allen 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Kansas City 2, Utah 1, SO

Monday’s Games

Utah 3, Kansas City 0

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound