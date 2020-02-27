Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 27, 2020 12:44 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 53 37 15 0 1 75 211 157
Reading 53 32 16 5 0 69 192 160
Maine 57 31 23 2 1 65 170 170
Brampton 56 30 23 3 0 63 204 188
Adirondack 57 21 23 8 5 55 177 190
Worcester 55 18 33 4 0 40 145 210
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 56 41 11 3 1 86 200 130
Florida 56 38 13 3 2 81 207 149
Greenville 58 26 27 4 1 57 192 208
Orlando 55 25 24 5 1 56 154 153
Atlanta 56 25 28 1 2 53 178 221
Jacksonville 53 21 26 5 1 48 160 182
Norfolk 54 13 35 6 0 32 136 222
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 57 33 16 7 1 74 175 151
Toledo 52 32 15 4 1 69 195 149
Fort Wayne 56 27 21 6 2 62 195 199
Indy 54 27 24 2 1 57 178 161
Wheeling 52 24 23 5 0 53 152 174
Kalamazoo 54 20 26 7 1 48 174 219
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 57 37 12 6 2 82 232 179
Utah 58 33 16 5 4 75 195 149
Idaho 56 32 17 3 4 71 153 148
Rapid City 55 27 22 5 1 60 158 173
Tulsa 58 26 25 6 1 59 179 179
Kansas City 57 24 29 3 1 52 158 197
Wichita 57 21 28 8 0 50 164 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 3

Reading 8, Maine 0

Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 6

Greenville 5, Cincinnati 2

Idaho 4, Utah 3, SO

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

