Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Eddie Jones apologizes for comment about half-Asian people

February 20, 2020 11:30 am
 
< a min read
      

BAGSHOT, England (AP) — England rugby coach Eddie Jones apologized on Thursday for appearing to make a joke that half-Asian people “all look the same.”

Jones, who was born to a Japanese-American mother and an Australian father, was asked at a news conference about his meditation practices, having said in June last year that he engages in mindfulness as part of his early morning routine.

In a response that was delivered with a smile, Jones said: “I don’t think I’ve ever spoken about meditation. You must be thinking about someone else, maybe another half-Asian person.

After a pause and still smiling, he added: “Maybe we all look the same.”

Advertisement

A private apology was later sought by the reporter who posed the question. Jones said sorry, shaking the reporter’s hand.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

“Eddie made an off-the-cuff comment during the press conference which was not intended to cause any offense,” the Rugby Football Union said.

“He has subsequently spoken to the journalist privately explaining this and apologized, which was accepted.”

Jones was speaking ahead of the Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up