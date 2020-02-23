Listen Live Sports

Edert leads Saint Peter’s past Rider in 73-54 win

February 23, 2020 6:21 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had a season-high 28 points — 16 in a little more than three minutes in the second half — and St. Peter’s beat Rider 73-54 on Sunday.

Edert made 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Dimencio Vaughn had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (15-12, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Saint Peter’s led 31-24 before Rider used an 8-3 spurt and got within 34-32 on Frederick Scott’s 3-pointer. After Tyere Marshall’s 3 brought the Broncs within 42-40 with 13:04 left, Saint Peter’s broke it open with an 18-2 run as Edert scored 16 during the outburst. He made three 3s, two jump shots and three free throws in three-and-a-half minutes.

The Peacocks evened the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated St. Peter’s 70-66 on Jan. 24. St. Peter’s (15-11, 12-5) will pursue its sixth straight win on Thursday when the team travels to Niagara. Rider plays Monmouth at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

