Edert scores 18 to lead St. Peter’s past Quinnipiac 84-72

February 14, 2020 9:46 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert came off the bench to score 18 points to lead St. Peter’s to an 84-72 win over Quinnipiac on Friday night.

Edert hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Daryl Banks III had 18 points for St. Peter’s (12-11, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Aaron Estrada added 14 points.

Kevin Marfo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-12, 6-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Rich Kelly added 13 points. Matt Balanc had 11 points.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Quinnipiac 71-51 on Jan. 18. St. Peter’s takes on Fairfield at home on Sunday. Quinnipiac plays Rider on the road on Sunday.

